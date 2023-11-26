Canadian PM hold ‘MAGA’ responsible for Ukraine hindrance

(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ignited a political firestorm by accusing the Conservative opposition of being swayed by American right-wing thinking and Russian disinformation after they voted against a trade pact with Ukraine. The dispute centers around a carbon tax provision within the proposed update to the Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement, which 109 Tory MPs opposed, citing concerns about demanding Kiev to impose a carbon tax. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre labeled the demand as "cruel" and "disgusting."



Addressing the media in St. John's, Newfoundland, Trudeau dismissed the Conservative explanation as "absurd" and pointed to what he characterized as the influence of right-wing, American "MAGA" thinking. MAGA, an acronym for "Make America Great Again," was the winning slogan of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and Trudeau asserted that this ideology has seeped into the Canadian Conservative ranks. Trudeau noted a shift, claiming that Canadian Conservatives, who were once strong supporters of Ukraine, have now turned their backs on the country's needs.



During a press conference where Trudeau announced a new "green alliance" with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he expanded on his concerns. Trudeau argued that the rise of right-wing forces, influenced by MAGA, in the United States and certain corners of Europe is leading to the parroting of Russian disinformation. According to Trudeau, these forces are advocating for the withdrawal of Western support for Ukraine.



Trudeau emphasized that the rejection of the trade pact by the Conservatives is not just a matter of policy disagreement but a turning away from historical alliances, friends, and the international rules-based order. He urged all Canadians to be concerned when political forces "turn their backs on history" and the principles outlined in the UN charter on territorial integrity.



The accusations and political tension highlight the complex intersection of domestic politics, international relations, and environmental policy, underscoring the challenges of navigating geopolitical issues in an era of polarized ideologies.



