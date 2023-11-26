US president believes he triggered Hamas's attack

(MENAFN) In a press briefing in Nantucket, Massachusetts, President Joe Biden has put forth a theory suggesting that his involvement in negotiating a peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia might have played a role in triggering the surprise Hamas attacks that led to the recent conflict with Israel. Biden conjectured that Hamas launched its assault on villages in southern Israel on October 7 due to progress in United States-brokered talks for a peace agreement in the region. The president claimed that the attacks coincided with escalating negotiations, especially following the announcement of a significant railway project, including a link between Riyadh and Israel, at the G20 summit in September, for which he took credit.



While acknowledging the lack of concrete evidence for his theory, Biden expressed his belief that Hamas may have been motivated by the increasing collaboration between the United States, Saudi Arabia, and other regional players in pursuing peace and recognizing Israel's right to exist. The president's remarks came against the backdrop of a four-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, which commenced on Friday.



Biden attributed the temporary halt in fighting to extensive United States diplomacy, citing his personal engagement, including phone calls made from the Oval Office. The ceasefire agreement involved Hamas releasing 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian civilians held in Israeli jails. The president characterized the resolution as a result of weeks of hard work and emphasized his commitment to securing the release of hostages taken by Hamas.



As the conflict in the region remains complex and multifaceted, Biden's comments provide insight into the geopolitical dynamics and the role the United States perceives itself playing in facilitating peace initiatives in the Middle East. The president's assertion adds a layer of analysis to the motivations behind the recent Hamas attacks and the broader efforts to bring stability to the region through diplomatic means.





MENAFN26112023000045015687ID1107486651