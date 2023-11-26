Media: IDF strikes al-Shifa rest home in spite of detecting Hamas HQ far away

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have come under scrutiny following a raid on Gaza's al-Shifa hospital complex, where they claimed Hamas had established a "terror headquarters." This move, as reported by Consortium News, occurred despite the IDF's prior discovery of Hamas' actual headquarters located five miles away from the hospital, according to a Jerusalem Post story published ahead of the controversial operation.



The IDF reportedly found Hamas' underground high command center in an elaborate setup accessible via an unusually deep elevator shaft, leading to an underground cavern equipped with oxygen, air conditioning, and advanced communication technology. The facility showed signs of recent use by key Hamas figures, including Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar and military chief Mohammed Deif.



Despite this discovery, the IDF proceeded with the assault on al-Shifa, maintaining that the hospital complex served as Hamas' central base of operations. During the raid, the IDF claimed to have uncovered evidence of a Hamas "bunker" within al-Shifa, citing an underground dormitory-style room and a small cache of weapons. However, reporters given tours of the findings raised concerns, suggesting that the weapons could have been brought in by anyone.



The BBC also reported at least one edit in the IDF's supposedly unedited clip of the discovery.



Compounding the controversy, the IDF later removed a video from its website featuring a presentation by spokesman Daniel Hagari on October 27. The presentation included a 3D rendering of what the IDF alleged to be Hamas' command-and-control center inside the al-Shifa complex.



This development raises questions about the IDF's decision to target al-Shifa despite their prior knowledge of Hamas' actual headquarters. Critics argue that the raid on the hospital complex may have broader implications for civilian infrastructure in conflict zones, while concerns about the evidence presented during the operation add to the complexity of an already contentious situation. As the situation unfolds, the incident draws attention to the challenges of conducting military operations in densely populated areas and the need for transparency and accountability in such sensitive contexts.



