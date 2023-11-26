Israel completely destroys Gaza’s economy

(MENAFN) Israel’s war with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has totally destructed Gaza’s economy, as reported by a news agency on Thursday, quoting experts.



The ongoing escalation of the conflict since October 7 has eliminated Gaza's primary source of income – access to Israel's labor market, as per the CNBC report. In the last month alone, about 182,000 individuals in Gaza, constituting 61 percent of its workforce, have become unemployed, as reported by the International Labor Organization. Even before this recent surge, Gaza already had one of the world's highest unemployment rates, exceeding 40 percent. Consequently, the majority of the Gazan population is now without employment.



“Gaza’s economy is 100 percent dependent on two sources of revenue: foreign aid and access to Israel’s labor market. The latter is now gone, probably forever. The only thing remaining is foreign aid,” Marko Papic, head strategist at Clocktower Group, reported to the news agency.



Before October 7, the United Nations reports that 80 percent of Gazans depended on international aid for their sustenance and were classified as food insecure. The continuous escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of nearly 15,000 Palestinians and the displacement of around 1.5 million people, constituting the majority of Gaza's population.



While Gaza's economy has been nearly sluggish for the last 15 years, the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute claims that since Israel imposed an air, land, and sea blockade on the enclave after Hamas took power, "Gaza's economy ceased to function... and will continue to be so indefinitely."

MENAFN26112023000045015839ID1107486649