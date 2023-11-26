Israel: long fight in spite of short ceasefire

(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has cast doubt on the prospect of a lasting peace in Gaza, asserting that the current ceasefire with Hamas is merely a short respite. Speaking to members of the Israeli Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit, Gallant indicated that the war with Hamas is likely to resume with increased intensity in a few days, continuing for at least two more months.



Gallant, echoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance, emphasized the necessity of intense offensive operations by Israeli forces to exert pressure on Hamas. This, he argued, is crucial for the release of the approximately 240 hostages taken by the militant group during its October 7 raids on southern Israeli villages. The Defense Minister conveyed to Shayetet 13 troops that the period of ceasefire should be used to prepare and plan for future attacks against Hamas.



The ceasefire, brokered with the assistance of Qatar's government after weeks of negotiations, commenced on Friday morning. As part of the agreement, Hamas initially released 24 hostages, including 13 Israelis, who were reportedly transported from Gaza to Egypt by the International Committee of the Red Cross. The terms of the ceasefire include an exchange, with Hamas releasing 50 Israeli women and children in return for 150 Palestinians held in Israeli jails during the four-day period.



The statements from Defense Minister Gallant underscore the complexity of the situation, hinting at the challenging road ahead despite the temporary cessation of hostilities. The prospect of an extended conflict raises questions about the effectiveness of ceasefire agreements and the underlying dynamics that continue to fuel tensions between Israel and Hamas. As the region braces for the resumption of hostilities, the international community closely watches the developments, recognizing the need for a comprehensive and lasting solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



