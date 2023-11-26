Biden directs supporters on how to debate with their folks

(MENAFN) As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Joe Biden's reelection campaign has taken an unconventional approach to engage with supporters facing politically charged family gatherings. The campaign recently unveiled a guide titled "Your Handy Guide for Responding to Crazy MAGA Nonsense This Thanksgiving," aimed at providing talking points for Biden enthusiasts navigating conversations with relatives who support former President Donald Trump. The advisory covers a range of issues, including the economy, the US border crisis, and abortion rights, offering suggested responses to counter pro-Trump perspectives.



The guide suggests that when Trump supporters assert the former president's commitment to protecting Social Security and Medicare benefits, Biden backers should counter with the argument that "Trump cares about himself and would rather poor people and seniors suffer so rich people prosper." Furthermore, it provides responses for situations where family members argue that Trump secured America's borders, including the claim that Trump advocates for "rounding up Latinos into mass detention camps, ending birthright citizenship, and shooting people at will."



This strategic move by the Biden campaign comes at a time when polls indicate a decline in support for the Democratic president, with a New York Times/Siena College poll revealing Trump leading Biden in five of the six swing states crucial for the 2024 election. The poll suggests a notable advantage for Trump, with margins ranging from four to 11 percentage points in key states. Wisconsin, the only state where Biden holds a two-point lead, stands as a critical battleground in the upcoming election.



As the political landscape intensifies ahead of the 2024 race, the Biden campaign's decision to equip supporters with conversational tools signals a recognition of the need to address concerns and bolster their position in the face of a formidable opponent. The Thanksgiving guide not only serves as a tactical response to familial political debates but also reflects a broader effort to regain momentum and secure voter confidence amidst shifting poll dynamics.



MENAFN26112023000045015687ID1107486643