Immigration to UK hits highest record in history

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is grappling with an unprecedented immigration scenario as new data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reveals a record net migration of 745,000 in 2022. The unexpected surge in migration poses a significant challenge for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has been under pressure to fulfill promises of reducing immigration ahead of an anticipated general election next year.



The ONS figures, released on Thursday, paint a daunting picture for Downing Street, showing a net migration total that exceeds previous estimates by 139,000. The net migration figure up to June 2023 stands at 672,000, signaling a notable increase of approximately 65,000 compared to the previous year.



Prime Minister Sunak's office responded to the ONS data by stating that the migration totals are "far too high." These revelations further complicate the United Kingdom government's efforts to deliver on key immigration and asylum pledges. Earlier this month, Sunak's flagship 'Stop the Boats' policy, designed to deport asylum seekers arriving in the United Kingdom by illegal means to Rwanda, was deemed unlawful by a court.



Sunak's immigration policies have been framed as responses to public concerns about the strain on housing and other public resources. However, the surge in net migration challenges the government's ability to control and manage the inflow of people into the country, setting the stage for a contentious debate on immigration policies in the upcoming election season.



