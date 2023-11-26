House Labor Committee Debates 2023 Social Development Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -Lower House Labor, Social Development and Population Committee on Sunday began debate of the draft Social Development Law for 2023.During a committee meeting, its chairman, MP Ramzi Ajarmeh, said Jordan "direly" needs a legislation that keeps pace with developments and changes, stressing importance of the amendments, which are in line with outcomes of the Royal Commission to Modernize the Political, Economic, and Administrative System.Ajarmeh noted the committee will listen to opinions and observations of all relevant parties to pass a "modern" law that serves public interest.Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, said the new bill is in line with Royal directives aimed to include social protection in Jordan's modernization paths.The minister also noted the draft enhances job opportunities and raises workers' capabilities in the Kingdom's social work sector by approving a law to regulate practice of social work profession.Additionally, she referred to a plan for the key strategic axes, primarily professionalizing social work, controlling fundraising system and developing "appropriate" legislative frameworks for establishments that provide social services and care.For her part, Minister of State for Legal Affairs, Nancy Namrouqa said the draft law aims to enable Ministry of Development to provide protection and social care to needy groups in a "participatory and fair" manner, identify and support target individuals, enhance their productivity based on available capabilities and align aspects of societal responsibility, in accordance with national priorities.