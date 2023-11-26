ACC Organizes Blood Donation Campaign For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) on Sunday organized a blood donation campaign for Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the Blood Bank Directorate in Ministry of Health.In a statement, the ACC said the campaign comes as a continuation of its current initiatives to express solidarity with the besieged Gaza Strip, which suffers a "fierce" attack by the Israeli occupation.The ACC affirmed that the humanitarian blood donation campaign is a sacred duty, based on the continuous national and brotherly support, which His Majesty King Abdullah II calls for to back Palestinian brethren.The campaign witnessed a "remarkable" turnout from the Kingdom's commercial and service sector in the capital, Amman, and ACC's employees to donate blood to contribute to saving Palestinians' lives and supporting injured people in the coastal enclave, the statement said.