Budapest to secure gas-supply agreement with Turkey

(MENAFN) Budapest is aiming to secure a gas-supply agreement with the Turkish state-run energy company Botas, as stated by the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto.



“Türkiye will continue to play an important part in Hungary’s energy supply, with negotiations underway to sign a gas purchase agreement with Turkey’s largest energy company by the end of the year,” the minister stated in a post on social media, according to a Russian news agency.



Szijjarto had previously indicated that Budapest intended to buy 275 million cubic meters of gas produced in Turkey from spring to summer 2024, noting that the agreement with Botas was nearing finalization.



The minister emphasized that the deal would enhance Turkey's role in ensuring Hungary's energy security.



He also underscored the significance of Turkey as a transit country for existing gas flows from Russia and other producers such as Azerbaijan, which has augmented supplies to the EU in recent years, and Turkmenistan, viewed as a potential energy exporter for the bloc.



Due to these considerations, energy collaboration between Hungary and Turkey is "acquiring a new dimension," according to Szijjarto.



Hungary currently primarily receives its gas from Russia through the TurkStream pipeline and its branches that pass through Bulgaria and Serbia. Despite this, Budapest maintains a strategy of diversifying energy sources and supplies. Concurrently, the government assures that it will uphold long-term contracts with established and reliable partners, including Russia's Gazprom.

