Gazprom achieves new daily gas supply record to China

(MENAFN) Russia's energy giant, Gazprom, has achieved a new daily gas supply record to China through the Power of Siberia mega pipeline, as announced by the company on Saturday.



Under a long-term contract with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Gazprom supplies natural gas to its primary trading partner. The Power of Siberia is a key component of a 30-year, USD 400 billion agreement between Gazprom and CNPC, established in 2014.



“On November 23, the supply of Russian gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline once again exceeded the daily contractual obligations. Gazprom delivered all requested volumes and set a new historical record of daily gas supplies to China,” the firm stated in a post in social media.



China predominantly receives its Russian gas via the Power of Siberia pipeline, a segment of the Eastern Route. Partially inaugurated in December 2019, it marked the first pipeline delivering Russian fuel to China.



In the previous year, Russia transported 15.5 billion cubic meters of gas to China through the Power of Siberia, which has an annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters.



Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has indicated that gas supplies to China through this route are expected to reach 22 billion cubic meters this year as Moscow continues to enhance energy collaboration with Beijing.

MENAFN26112023000045015839ID1107486621