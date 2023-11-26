Biggest iceberg worldwide detaches from ocean floor, moving towards 'Iceberg Alley'

(MENAFN) An iceberg approximately three times the size of New York City has detached from the ocean floor and is currently moving northward toward the region known as 'Iceberg Alley,' according to scientists.



Named A23a, this colossal iceberg is the world's largest, covering an expansive 1,500 square miles (4,000 square km). It initially broke away from the Antarctic coast in 1986 but grounded itself in the Weddell Sea, essentially transforming the area into a massive ice island.



However, after remaining in place for approximately 37 years, satellite imagery confirmed on Friday that the trillion-ton ice mass is now drifting northward past the Antarctic Peninsula, propelled by strong winds and ocean currents.



Witnessing an iceberg of this magnitude in motion is an uncommon occurrence for glaciologists. “Over time it’s probably just thinned slightly and got that little bit of extra buoyancy that’s allowed it to lift off the ocean floor and get pushed by ocean currents,” Oliver Marsh of the British Antarctic Survey stated, as reported by a UK-based news agency.



The exact reason why this iceberg, recognized as the oldest such ice mass on Earth, has dislodged from its anchor points remains a mystery, at least for the time being. “The consensus is the time had just come,” Dr Andrew Fleming, a colleague of Marsh’s, declared to a news agency.



“It was grounded since 1986 but eventually it was going to decrease (in size) sufficiently to lose grip and start moving,” Fleming stated, while declaring that he had seen warning indications of the travel back in 2020.

