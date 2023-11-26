Over 500 Settlements In Blackout Across Ukraine Due To Bad Weather, Technological Issues, Hostilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 26, a total of 529 settlements across Ukraine were left without electricity due to adverse weather, technological disruptions, and ongoing hostilities. No scheduled power shutdowns for household consumers are foreseen.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform saw.

"Adverse weather is affecting Ukraine – due to strong wind gusts, 60 settlements were left without electricity, mostly in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. Due to the deterioration of weather conditions (strong winds and blizzards), problems with power supplies may arise in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kirovohrad regions later today. "Energy repair teams are prepared to intensify their work," the statement reads.

In particular, due to bad weather, electricity supplies were suspended to almost 6,000 consumers in Mykolaiv region, almost 29,000 consumers in Odesa region, and 11,500 consumers in Zaporizhzhia region. During the day, supplies were restored to 7,800 consumers. Work is also underway to reconnect to the power grid 4,900 customers who have been cut off for technological reasons.

Kyivfor major snowstorm - administration

"Yesterday, smoke was detected at one of Kyiv's substations. To eliminate the consequences, the substation was disconnected. Forty-four high-rise apartment blocks and 75 private homes were temporarily de-energized. Power supply to all of them were restored through the reserve lines," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Also, in Kyiv, all households who were in blackout this morning due to yesterday's strikes by Russian invaders had power supplies restored.

In Kyiv region, as a result of a drone attack, a number of main power lines were disconnected the day before, while power supplies to consumers were not interrupted.

Also, a 110 kV overhead line was disconnected after a pole collapsed, which left one of the local industrial enterprises and household consumers without power.

As a result of hostilities overnight Sunday, 40 settlements (17,800 consumers) in Donetsk region were cut off from the power grid. Energy repair teams restored supplies to four settlements, which is 5,000 consumers.

Due to hostilities, 700 electricity consumers in Kharkiv regions and another 8,800 in Sumy region have been de-energized. In addition, a low-pressure gas main was damaged in one of the villages as a result of artillery shelling.

For technological reasons, six overhead power lines were disconnected in Dnipropetrovsk region, cutting supplies to 2,100 consumers. In addition, for technical reasons, three power transmission lines were de-energized in Kirovohrad region, of which two have already been repaired. One settlement remains without electricity (254 consumers).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Energy assured citizens that utility and energy services in all regions are prepared to deal with the consequences of adverse weather.