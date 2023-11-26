Air Recon Units Spot, Destroy Russian Stock Of Anti-Tank Mines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the south of Ukraine, border guards' aerial reconnaissance team spotted a camouflaged field storage of Russian anti-tank mines, effectively destroying it in a following strike.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"In the south of Ukraine, border guards' aerial reconnaissance discovered a camouflaged field warehouse of anti-tank mines. Together with fellow artillerymen, the defenders arranged a magnificent fiery extravaganza for the invaders! As a result, the enemy depot is annihilated and our defenders are in the excellent mood! We are confidently moving toward Victory!", the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, from February 24, 2022 to November 26, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 324,830 Russian invaders, including 1,070 in the last 24 hours.

The enemy's total combat losses included 5,513 tanks (+11 over the past day), 10,279 armored fighting vehicles (+16), 7,874 artillery systems (+23), 907 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 597 air defense systems (+1), 323 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 10,288 trucks and fuel tankers (+29), 22 warships/cutters, a submarine, 5,901 unmanned aerial vehicles (+93), and 1,113 specialized equipment units (+1). A total of 1,565 enemy cruise missiles were also shot down.