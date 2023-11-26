In Southern Operational Zone, Defense Forces Eliminate 50 Invaders, Grad MLRS, Three Supply Points

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Forces in the southern operational zone have eliminated nearly 50 occupiers, the Grad multiple rocket launcher, three combat supply points, and eight observation points.

That's according to the press service of Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

"Defense Forces South continue their fire missions. Over the past day, the following losses have been inflicted on the enemy: 47 personnel, a tank, a BTR-82 APC, a Grad MLRS, four artillery systems, three military trucks, three field supply points, and eight observation points," the report said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, from February 24, 2022 to November 26, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 324,830 Russian invaders, including 1,070 in the last 24 hours.

The enemy's total combat losses included 5,513 tanks (+11 over the past day), 10,279 armored fighting vehicles (+16), 7,874 artillery systems (+23), 907 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 597 air defense systems (+1), 323 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 10,288 trucks and fuel tankers (+29), 22 warships/cutters, a submarine, 5,901 unmanned aerial vehicles (+93), and 1,113 specialized equipment units (+1). A total of 1,565 enemy cruise missiles were also shot down.