Russian Forces Shoot Down 24 Ukrainian Drones

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Russian anti-aircraft forces have shot down more than 20 Ukrainian drones that targeted facilities in the capital and other regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry said that Russian Air Forces shot down 24 drones which targeted facilities in Moscow, Tula, Kaluga, Bryansk and Smolensk.

The statement didn't mention any injuries or damage due to last night and today's attacks.

Russian News Agency (TASS) quoted military aviation sources as saying that operations in Moscow's airport returned to normal after a stop last night.

TASS also quoted Tula region's website as saying only one person was injured when one of the drones hit a residential building in Tula.

Meanwhile, Moscow's Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told TASS that Ukrainian drones' attacks on sites in Moscow and its suburbs inflicted no deaths or material losses.

Ukrainian sources mentioned yesterday that the capital Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities were attacked by Russian piltoless aircraft. (end)

