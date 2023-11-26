-->


Azerbaijan Oil Prices Increase


11/26/2023 6:10:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azeri Light (CIF) crude oil has increased on the world market.

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil has increased by USD 1 or 1.2% to stand at USD 85.66.

