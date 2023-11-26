Sweden To Donate Another EUR 8.7M To Grain From Ukraine Initiative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swedish government will provide Ukraine with more than EUR 8.7 million as part of the Grain From Ukraine initiative.

This was reported by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson via the X social network, reports Ukrinform.

"Pleased to announce that Sweden will provide another 100 million SEK (EUR 8.7 million - ed.) to the Grain from Ukraine initiative via WFP. Ukraine continues to contribute to global food security, despite Russia's continuing war of aggression," the posting reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Finland will donate EUR 3 million in additional support to improve food security in Ukraine. The funds will be directed to support the export of grain and help in demining villages.

As part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative, Lithuania will allocate EUR 2 million by the end of the year, and is also ready to increase the transit capacity of Baltic ports precisely for Ukrainian exports.

In Kyiv, on November 25, the second summit of the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine" took place under the auspices of the Ukrainian President. The participants adopted a joint statement, supported by 23 countries.