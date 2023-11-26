FM To Partake In Union For Mediterranean Regional Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi has embarked on a working visit to Barcelona.During this visit, he will participate in the Eighth Regional Forum of Foreign Ministers of the Union for the Mediterranean countries, chaired by Josep Borrell, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union.Safadi and Borrell have mutually agreed to focus the forum's discussions on a single agenda item addressing the ceasefire, the alarming deterioration, and the humanitarian crisis resulting from the war on Gaza.Within the framework of this visit, Safadi is scheduled to engage with several counterparts who will be participating in the eighth regional forum for foreign ministers of the Union for the Mediterranean countries, slated for November 27th.