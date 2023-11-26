Cargo Ship Carrying 14 People Sinks Off Lesbos

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Athens: The Greek coastguard said on Sunday that a Comoros-flagged cargo ship carrying 14 people has sank off the island of Lesbos, with strong winds blowing in the area.

Five cargo ships, three Coast Guard vessels, Air Force and Navy helicopters and a Navy frigate are taking part in the rescue operation.

According to the state-run Athens News Agency (ANA), the cargo ship had 14 crew members and was loaded with a cargo of salt.

Citing the coastguard, ANA said it sank in the sea area 4.5 nautical miles southwest of Lesbos.

The ship had departed from Dekheila, Egypt, and its final destination was the port of Istanbul.

The crew members included two Syrian nationals, four Indians and eight Egyptians, ANA reported.