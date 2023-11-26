Bid Resubmitted For Jordan-Iraq Economic Estate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The Iraqi-Jordanian Company for Industry has reissued an invitation to recruit a developer for the Joint Economic Estate project, set to be established along the border shared by Iraq and Jordan.Yanal Barmawy, Chairman of the company, announced the reissuance of the tender, citing heightened interest from international companies. Barmawy spoke to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday, emphasizing the strategic significance of the project.The Joint Economic Estate project was initiated following discussions between His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Iraqi prime minister during bilateral summits. Additionally, the project aligns with the tripartite cooperation initiative involving Egypt, showcasing the commitment to regional economic collaboration.The selected developer will be tasked with preparing comprehensive studies, designs, and engineering plans. Furthermore, they will be responsible for financing, implementing, managing, investing, promoting, and operating the economic city. The developer will also oversee the sustained maintenance of its various elements and facilities.Prospective applicants can obtain a copy of the bidding document starting Monday morning at the company's headquarters in Baghdad or the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply in Jordan. The deadline for submitting offers is Wednesday, March 1, 2024, precisely at 1:00 PM, as highlighted by Barmawy.The expansive 22 million cubic meter estate, bisected by the Jordan-Iraq border, is poised to host a diverse array of facilities. These include industrial, commercial, logistical, financial, business, education, and health facilities.The estate will also incorporate a residential component, aimed at fostering developed land areas for residential initiatives. Furthermore, it will feature a transportation component and a services segment, encompassing green spaces, streets, and sidewalks.The comprehensive nature of the project underscores its potential to drive economic growth and development in the region.