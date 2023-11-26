Al-Balqa Applied University President Discusses Educational Collaboration With Chinese Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- President of Al-Balqa Applied University, Ahmed Al-Ajlouni, engaged in discussions on Sunday with a Chinese delegation from the Committee on Education, Science, Health, and Sports of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.The focus of the dialogue was to fortify collaboration in the educational sphere and augment Jordan's educational landscape with expertise in vocational and technical education.In his address, Al-Ajlouni underscored the historical ties binding Jordan and China, emphasizing the robust friendship and economic collaboration between the two countries. He accentuated the criticality of expanding educational partnerships for mutual benefit.Highlighting the ongoing collaboration between Al-Balqa Applied University and tech giant Huawei, Al-Ajlouni spotlighted the establishment of Huawei's inaugural academy in Jordan, leveraging the university's specialized strengths in communications, information technology, engineering disciplines like communications and cybersecurity, and the pioneering creation of an artificial intelligence faculty.He elucidated how the academy serves as a platform offering students advanced training in cutting-edge telecommunications technologies within the spectrum of information and communications technology.He also expressed aspirations for further collaboration with Chinese entities, and aimed to establish a regional educational hub within the university premises dedicated to electric vehicle maintenance, acknowledging China's leadership in this sector and the scarcity of expertise and accredited maintenance centers in Jordan and its neighboring regions.In response, the Chinese delegation commended the robust bilateral ties fostered by the prudent leadership of both countries, and stressed the significance of broadening cooperation across diverse fields. Specifically, they acknowledged the importance of sustained collaboration with Jordan's higher education institutions, particularly Al-Balqa Applied University for its sterling reputation.Additionally, they emphasized the imperative of strengthening affiliations with Chinese universities, particularly in specialized domains like artificial intelligence, communications, and information technology.Concluding the discussions, the delegation, accompanied by the university president, visited the Huawei Academy, a testament to the collaborative efforts between the university and Huawei, aimed at equipping students with expertise in cutting-edge communication technologies.