Taj Palace, New Delhi Hosted A Glittering Evening Of Glamour, Fashion, Cuisine And Craftsmanship In Association With Satya Paul

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25th November 2023: Taj Palace, New Delhi, the capital's iconic landmark, hosted a glittering evening of glamour, fashion, cuisine and craftsmanship at its celebrated Indian restaurant, Loya in association with Satya Paul. As a part of the restaurant's signature series of storytelling-based events befittingly titled, Loya Qissa, the sparkling evening witnessed the who's who of the capital city in gracious attendance.



The highlight of the Loya Qissa was a fashion show by Satya Paul. Uniquely presented amidst the realms of the immersive restaurant while transforming the space into an eclectic runway, the showcased collection,“In Rainbows” took the audience into flowering fields and fantastic rainbows. This collection continued to play on the sari and other garments, expanding the limits of their possibility. The prints that appeared on the fabrics drew inspiration from references as diverse as wild flowers to incredible peacocks. The palettes were psychedelic and designed to pop on every garment - be it a warm, quilted jacket or an evening dress for a party-goer who must navigate multiple plans at once. With print as power, it was classic Satya Paul.



Speaking on the occasion, Nayan Seth, General Manager, Taj Palace, New Delhi said,“We are humbled and grateful to our guests and patrons for the love and support that we have received for Loya over the past one year. From being the only restaurant in the country to have its own music album to breaking the mould and curating a fashion show within the very realm of a restaurant with this Loya Qissa in collaboration with Satya Paul, we endeavour to continue our tradition of pioneering immersive experiences, unique culinary and beverage concepts and experiential lifestyle events.”



The exquisite evening also saw the launch of Loya's all-new cocktail program, S.P.I.C.E. intertwining the realms of music, food, and beverage into a multi-sensorial experience. The libations blend artistry, expertise, and a dash of musical inspiration, embodying the spirit of the restaurant's liquid philosophy. Crafted by the restaurant's dynamic team of mixologists, the collection of ten unique cocktails featuring indigenous ingredients from the heart of the North like galgal and turmeric are derived from the pillars of S.P.I.C.E., i.e., Scale, Pitch, Instrumentation, Chords, and Expression. Some of the cocktails like Whis-Gal, Haldi, Highway 44 and Loya Mary received much praise from the guests in attendance.



Launched last year, Loya takes diners on a journey through the vivid landscape of the North, from the foothills of the Himalayas to the terrains of Punjab, the snow-capped peaks of Kashmir and beyond. The menu revives lost culinary traditions of cherished and long-preserved authentic recipes made with heirloom ingredients. The spotlight is on the inherent uniqueness and time-honoured cooking techniques of dungaar, the art of smoking and slow-cooking; aromatics of“baghar”, spices tempered in hot oil; and sigdi, cooking over an open fire; and the practice of pounding masalas with a sil-batta, pestle and mortar.



About Taj Palace, New Delhi



Spread over six acres of lush gardens, the resplendent Taj Palace, New Delhi holds a prominent place in the capital's prestigious Diplomatic Enclave. Synonymous with timeless luxury and unmatched hospitality, it offers modern business facilities seamlessly infused with epitomising elements of exquisite Indian art. Taj Palace, New Delhi has been a gracious host to royalty, heads of states, corporate chieftains and high-powered international conferences. For over four decades, it has been the capital's most coveted events destination and is home to an array of legendary culinary and wellness experiences.

