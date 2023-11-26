US Secretary Of State To Visit Israel In Coming Days

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbajan, November 26. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel in the next few days, Israeli newspaper "The Jerusalem Post" said, Trend reports.

This will be the fourth visit of Blinken to Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7.

The visit of the U.S. Secretary of State will take place next week.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

