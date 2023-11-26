Russians Trying To Recapture Kupiansk, Seeing No Strategic Success - Ground Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders have not given up their intention to recapture the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, pursuing their assault efforts toward the Ukrainian positions in this direction.

That's according to the spokesman for Ukraine's Ground Forces, Volodymyr Fitio, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Indeed, Russian invaders have not abandoned their intentions to attack... To advance toward the town of Kupiansk. They seek to reoccupy it. In this area, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks. It was near Usenkivka and Ivanivka. The enemy intends to advance the settlement of Sinkivka in order to develop their further success in the offensive on Kupiansk," Fitio reported.

According to the official, in order to achieve their goals, the occupiers employ aviation and intensify kamikaze drone attacks, paired with artillery fire.

"We see that the enemy is becoming more active, despite the manpower and equipment losses, they are not giving up on their plans and trying to push through the Ukrainian defense, to find some weak point in the defense lines," Fitio said.

He added that the enemy also uses assault squads, which consist of ex-concivts and reprimanded soldiers, "leading them on so-called meat grinder assaults."

"The Russian occupiers have achieved no strategic success in this direction," said the spokesman.

He also reported that the Russians have become more active in the Bakhmut direction.

"Here, too, the Russian invaders have been very active for more than three weeks. They are trying to regain the positions they have lost previously. The Ukrainian defenders remain in active defense and at the best opportunity switch to offensive actions. They also improved their tactical positions. And now the enemy is trying to take this all back," Fitio said.

He noted that over the past day 10 enemy attacks were repelled, 18 kamikaze drones were launched against the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and 508 artillery rounds were fired off.

"Once again, there is no strategic success (for the enemy)," Fitio assured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia pulled up its manpower reserves toward the Bakhmut axis, attacking the Ukrainian positions.