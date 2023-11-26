Explosions Ring Out In Russia's Tula - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More explosions rang out in the Russian city of Tula on Sunday morning. Local mass media say air defense forces engaged incoming air targets.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Mash Telegram channel.

"Explosions in Tula. According to our information, air defense units have shot down at least one more Ukrainian UAV from the sky over the city. According to locals, several drones were also heard flying in the Zarechye district," the report says.

Telegram channel Baza reported the alleged downing of two drones.

There have been no official reports of the incidents so far.

Russian losses in Ukraine wipe out its advantage in Baltics - report

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Tula Oblast Governor Oleksiy Diumin said that on the night of November 26, two drones were shot down over Tula. One of them flew into a high-rise building after being intercepted. According to the official, the drone caused no serious damage. Windows were shattered in three apartments were damaged, and a civilian was slightly injured.

Earlier, Russia reported a“massive drone attack” attempt on Moscow.