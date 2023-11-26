Kyiv Bracing For Major Snowstorm - Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Municipal authorities in Kyiv are preparing for a massive snow storm expected to hit the Ukrainian capital on Sunday and last through Monday, November 27.

That's according to the Kyiv City State Administration press service, Ukrinform reports.

Meteorologists warn of a“significant increase in the snow cover” and wind gusts of up to 17-22 mps, blizzards, snowdrifts, and iced motorways.

City services are preparing for adverse weather, while the administration notes that the traffic situation will also depend on drivers so residents are urged to opt for public transportation.

Ukrainian recruits provide cold-weather survival tips to Australian instructors in UK

Also, drivers should make sure that their parked vehicles do not hamper the operation of snow removal trucks.

As the administration stressed, the entry of large freight trucks to to the capital will be restricted during the peak morning hours of Monday.

Kyiv schools have been advised to switched to a mixed format day on November 27.

Educational facilities will keep working offline. "Parents will decide whether their children will attend classes in person or study remotely from home. Kindergartens will work as usual," the administration said.