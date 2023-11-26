Two Civilians Were Killed, One Injured In Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, on November 25, Russian invaders killed two civilians and wounded one in Donetsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by the acting chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ihor Moroz , Ukrinform reports.

"On November 25, the Russians killed two residents of Donetsk region - in Voskresenka. Another civilian was injured," the post says.

According to the published report, since the outset of the full-scale war, 1,780 people have been killed in Donetsk region, and 4,330 have been injured.

It is noted that the total number of victims of Russian aggression across Donetsk region put into the reports is calculated without taking onto account the occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 24, Russian troops wounded a civilian in Donetsk region.