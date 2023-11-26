Ammunition Neutralized In Baku's Khazar District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ammunition has been discovered in Shuvelan village of Baku's
Khazar district.
Special Risky Rescue Service took appropriate security measures
on site together with law enforcement officers, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Emergency
Situations..
During an inspection, Special Risky Rescue Service found F-1
hand grenades suitable for combat use, 1 UZRGM fuse and 10 9-mm
shells on the site,
The ammunition was removed from the territory for neutralization
by specialists of Special Risky Rescue Service.
No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during a
further search at the scene and in the immediate vicinity.
