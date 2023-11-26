Al-Ojeiri Scientific Ctr: Winter Solstice In Kuwait Falls Dec. 22Nd

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT NOV 26 (KUNA) -- Al-Ojeiri Scientific Center announced on Sunday that the winter solstice would fall on December 22nd.

The Winter Solstice occurs when the sun becomes at its lowest daily maximum elevation in the sky, leading to short daytime hours and long evenings.

The center said in a statement, obtained by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), that the same month would witness a group of astronomical events like the meteor showers called the Geminids.

This event is considered one of the brightest celestial shows with up to 120 meteors' passing by the hour. It is visible for the human eye in the middle of December if the conditions are appropriate intensifying by December 14 and 15.

The center reported that during the fourth day of the month, the planet Mercury would be at its' farthest from the sun and could be seen from the sky at night.

The Moon's crescent would appear on day 12 of the month and the full moon on December 27, it concluded. (end)

