Mohammed bin Rashid announces winner of first Great Arab Minds award in medicine

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) DUBAI, 25th November, 2023 - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has announced Dr. Hani Najm, Chair of Paediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery at Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, US, as the winner of the first Great Arab Minds (GAM) award in the medicine category, in recognition of his outstanding contributions and innovations in his field, having performed over 10,000 successful heart operations on patients with complex heart conditions.

In a tweet published on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Sheikh Mohammed announced Dr. Najm (from Saudi Arabia) as the first name to be honoured through the Great Arab Minds initiative, the Arab world's largest movement launched in 2022 to search for exceptional Arab talents in various fields. Since its launch, the Award has come to be known as the ‘Arab Nobel Prize’ in the Arab world, as it aims to recognise the most brilliant Arab scientists and talents.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said that, for centuries, the Arab region has gifted the world with a great deal of knowledge, inventions and tools that have significantly contributed to advancing modern medicine and surgical know-how, noting that the region is continuing its efforts to develop the world's knowledge by supporting exceptional Arab talents and thinkers.





