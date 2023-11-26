France signals willingness to defer application of tariffs on EV sales amid UK, EU

(MENAFN) France has signaled a willingness to defer the implementation of tariffs on electric car sales between the United Kingdom and the European Union, paving the way for a resolution on the impending tax scheduled for January. Olivier Bechet, the French Minister of Trade, expressed his country's commitment to resolving the issue in an interview with the Financial Times.



Traditionally standing alone within the Union in opposing the delay of the 10% tariff on electric car sales, France has shifted its stance. Bechet stated, "I hope we will reach a solution in the coming weeks," emphasizing France's openness to ideas for postponing tariffs before the looming December 31 deadline. He acknowledged the significance of the UK as the primary market for European production, especially with the rising demand for electric vehicles, presenting ample opportunities for companies. Bechet underscored the importance of maintaining incentives for battery investments within the region.



The post-Brexit trade agreement mandates a 10% duty on electric cars transported through the Channel, particularly if their batteries are predominantly manufactured outside Europe or the UK. Both UK and EU automakers have voiced concerns, noting that Europe currently lacks the capacity to locally produce sufficient batteries to comply with the rules of origin, warning of potential billion-dollar costs and a dampening effect on demand.



The UK's appeal for a three-year postponement of the tax has found support from Germany and other member states. They argue that Chinese companies, which are already subject to tariffs, stand to benefit the most from elevated prices on electric cars manufactured in the European Union. The evolving dynamics of this issue suggest a potential breakthrough in negotiations that could alleviate concerns for automotive manufacturers on both sides of the Channel.

