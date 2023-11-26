LG Electronics launch specialized sales, marketing department to enhance global market presence

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to enhance its global market presence, LG Electronics has announced the establishment of a specialized overseas sales and marketing department. This newly formed division, reporting directly to the company's CEO, William Cho, will be spearheaded by Thomas Tohn, former President and CEO of LG Electronics North America.



The primary responsibility of this dedicated department encompasses the oversight and management of external sales subsidiaries across key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Thomas Tohn, with his extensive experience, will play a pivotal role in steering the direction of this global initiative.



Under this new organizational structure, the overseas sales and marketing department will also take charge of supervising crucial segments of LG Electronics' operations. This includes the global marketing group, responsible for crafting and executing strategic marketing campaigns, and the direct-to-consumer sales business group, which focuses on enhancing consumer engagement and direct sales channels.



By centralizing these critical functions under a unified leadership, LG Electronics aims to streamline its international business operations, foster synergies across regions, and position itself for sustained growth in the highly competitive global market. The decision to place this department under the direct purview of CEO William Cho underscores the company's commitment to a cohesive and strategic approach in driving success on the international stage.

MENAFN26112023000045015682ID1107486263