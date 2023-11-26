Allegations of research misconduct sparks alarms in neurological drug trial

(MENAFN) A dossier containing troubling allegations regarding an experimental drug designed to mitigate the effects of strokes has sent shockwaves through the scientific community. The neurologist who reviewed the file revealed that its contents were so disturbing that it left him unfazed, containing claims that the drug might increase the risk of death for patients. Compounding the gravity of the situation is the assertion that the regulatory process for this drug is being expedited to address an urgent medical need.



This dossier, compiled by whistleblowers, was brought to light by an investigative journalist who subsequently submitted it to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Of particular concern is that the NIH is in the final stages of a USD30 million clinical trial involving this drug. The allegations within the dossier point to Bereslav Zlokovic, a renowned neuroscientist leading the research team at the University of Southern California. Whistleblowers accuse Zlokovic of pressuring colleagues to alter lab notes and manipulate data in group papers.



In response to these serious allegations, the university has initiated an investigation. Zlokovic, through his legal representative, asserts that he is cooperating with the investigations and is challenging the accuracy of some of the claims. The unfolding situation, reported recently by Science magazine, underscores a disconcerting backdrop of accidents, professional violations, and potential misconduct within the realm of scientific research.



While the veracity of the claims is yet to be established, the incident highlights broader concerns about the mechanisms in place for detecting and addressing research errors and manipulations. The reliance on whistleblowers and individuals taking legal risks in the pursuit of public good raises questions about the need for a more systematic and professionalized approach to fraud detection within the scientific community.

