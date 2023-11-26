Poll shows merely 1 out of 3 voters remain believers in ‘American dream’

(MENAFN) A recent Wall Street Journal-NORC poll has exposed a decline in belief in the "American dream" among Americans, with just over one-third (36 percent) expressing confidence in the notion that hard work can lead to success. This figure marks a significant drop from the previous year when 68 percent held a positive outlook on the idea. The poll also revealed that 45 percent believe the American dream was once true but no longer is, while 18 percent assert that it has never been true, highlighting a growing skepticism toward economic opportunities in the United States.



The diminishing belief in the American dream is part of a broader trend, with respondents expressing a more pessimistic view of the country's trajectory. Half of those surveyed believe that life in the United States has worsened compared to 50 years ago, while only 30 percent see an improvement. Additionally, 50 percent agree that the economic and political system is "stacked against people like them," with 39 percent holding a contrary opinion.



The survey, conducted last month, provides insight into the shifting perceptions of the American populace, indicating a deepening sense of economic and social disillusionment. The erosion of faith in the American dream raises questions about the challenges facing the country in addressing economic inequality and restoring confidence in the opportunities afforded by the nation's socio-economic system.





MENAFN26112023000045015687ID1107486260