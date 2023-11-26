13 Israeli hostages get released by Hamas

(MENAFN) In a significant development in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has released the first group of Israeli hostages who had been held captive in Gaza since October 7. The release of the 13 hostages, reported by national media, was supervised by staff from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The hostages have reportedly crossed from Gaza into Egypt, with unverified footage circulating online showing an ambulance convoy carrying them.



The ICRC's involvement in the release process adds an international dimension to the hostage exchange, highlighting efforts to ensure the safe and orderly transfer of individuals caught in the crossfire of the conflict. The hostages were transported from Khan Younis in southern Gaza to the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border.



This development comes as part of a broader truce agreement, with the current ceasefire expected to last for four days. As a reciprocal gesture, Israel is anticipated to release a number of Palestinian prisoners by the end of the day. The exchange is set to involve a total of 50 Israeli women and children for 150 Palestinian civilians currently held in Israeli jails.



The strategic nature of the hostage release is underscored by efforts on the part of Israeli law enforcement to prevent gatherings around the homes of some Palestinian prisoners slated for release. This tactic aims to deny Hamas the opportunity to showcase what it might consider a "victory picture." Notably, Hamas has consistently highlighted the release of Palestinians held in Israeli jails as one of its key goals in the ongoing conflict.



The October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel, during which more than 200 people, including foreign nationals, were taken hostage, resulted in a significant toll, with approximately 1,200 people reported dead. The hostage release marks a crucial step in the ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and find a resolution to the protracted Israel-Hamas conflict.



