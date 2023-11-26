Israel troops ignore ceasefire, open fire at Palestinian residents

(MENAFN) Reports from an AP journalist on the ground suggest that Israeli soldiers fired upon Palestinian civilians seeking to return to their homes in northern Gaza shortly after the commencement of the four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had earlier issued warnings to displaced residents of Gaza, cautioning them against attempting to move to the northern part of the enclave. The incident resulted in at least two fatalities and 11 injuries, according to the news agency.



Israeli military spokesman responses indicate an ongoing investigation into the reports of live fire being used against Palestinians. Haaretz reported that 15 civilians wounded by "Israeli fire" while attempting to reach the north of Gaza have been transferred to a hospital in Deir al-Balah for treatment. The Times of Israel also noted attempts by some people to leave the southern part of the enclave, with the IDF reportedly using riot dispersal means to prevent their movement.



The truce, which took effect at 7 AM local time, was accompanied by Israeli military actions, including the dropping of leaflets on Gaza warning residents against returning to their homes in the northern region of the enclave. The reported breach of the ceasefire raises concerns about the fragility of the truce and the potential impact on civilian populations caught in the crossfire. As investigations unfold, the incident adds a complex layer to the delicate dynamics surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.





