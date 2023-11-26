Double-amputee ‘Blade Runner’ set to be released from South African prison

(MENAFN) Oscar Pistorius, the double-amputee Paralympic champion once celebrated as the "Blade Runner" for his achievements with carbon-fiber prosthetic legs, is set to be released from a South African prison in January. The decision was reached on Friday during a Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) hearing, marking almost 11 years since the tragic shooting of his former girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.



Pistorius, 37, gained global fame for his athletic prowess before his life took a dark turn when he was convicted of culpability in the death of Steenkamp. The incident occurred on Valentine's Day in 2013, with Pistorius maintaining that he believed Steenkamp was a home intruder when he discharged a firearm through a bathroom door at his Pretoria home.



Following the CSPB's ruling at the Atteridgeville prison outside Pretoria, Pistorius is slated to be released on January 5, 2023. His parole will be in effect until December 5, 2029, subject to various conditions until the expiration of his sentence.



The legal saga surrounding Pistorius has been complex. Initially sentenced to five years in jail for culpable homicide in 2014, the charge was upgraded to murder a year later, resulting in a six-year term in 2016. However, in 2017, the Supreme Court of South Africa increased his sentence to 13 years and five months, deeming the initial punishment "shockingly lenient." The court criticized Pistorius for firing without a rational fear for his life and referred to the case as a "human tragedy of Shakespearean proportions."



As Pistorius prepares for parole, the decision reignites debates over justice, accountability, and the consequences of high-profile legal proceedings on the global stage. The narrative surrounding the once-celebrated athlete has evolved into a somber reminder of the complexities within the criminal justice system.





MENAFN26112023000045015687ID1107486241