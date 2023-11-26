LIVE UPDATES: Day 3 Of Humanitarian Pause In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

As 39 Palestinian women and children were released from Israeli prisons at the end of day 2 of the humanitarian truce agreement, 13 Israeli hostages in addition to 7 civilians made it back to their families in Israel.

Official spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majeb bin Mohammed Al Ansari expressed the country's hope "that the momentum of the last 48 hours can be sustained to extend the pause once the current deal expires and lead to further discussions about a more sustainable truce to end the violence."

Watch this page for more live updates, on the day three of truce in Gaza.

[11:02am Doha Time] UN Agency warns of significant increase in diseases among displaced in Gaza

At least 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced in the Gaza Strip and are facing the danger of significant spread of infectious diseases, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned in a recent statement .

Notable increases in certain diseases, such as diarrhea, acute respiratory infections, skin inflammation, and hygiene-related conditions, have been recorded due to the overcrowding and poor health conditions in UN shelters, said the statement.

[4:50am Doha Time] Thai PM says four Thais among freed captives, all healthy

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has confirmed that four Thai nationals are among the latest captives freed by Hamas.

“Everyone is healthy. No one needed urgent medical attention,” Srettha said in a post on X on Saturday.“Everyone talks and walks normally. Everyone is glad to be released.”

Srettha added that the captives' mental health was good and they were being transferred to Shamir Medical Center Hospital.

The release of the four means that 16 Thai nationals remain in captivity after Hamas allowed 10 to go free on Friday.

[4:40am Doha Time] Freed Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis embraces family

Israa Jaabis, a Palestinian woman who suffered severe burns and was charged with attempted murder after her car exploded near an Israeli checkpoint in 2015, has been welcomed home by her family.

Palestinian Israa Jaabis (C) arrives at her home in early on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Oren Ziv / AFP)

Speaking to media after her release late on Saturday night, Jaabis said:“My wounds are visible and my struggles, I don't need to talk about.”

She described the emotions of yearning to be with family as the price prisoners pay.

She also expressed concerns about other Palestinians she had been imprisoned with who were not released, including young girls who she said cried when she was released“because they've been subjected to a lot of things”.

“I'm talking about the small girls. They've been through things that nobody should witness,” Jaabis told journalists.

[3:20 am Doha Time] Crowds gather to greet 39 released Palestinian prisoners

Thousands of people gathered in West Bank in expectation of meeting the 39 prisoners, greeting them and celebrating with them and their families on their release.

Crowd surrounds a bus carrying Palestinians released from Israeli jails in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP)

Families expressed great personal joy and relief at eventually being able to see their loved ones – many of whom have spent considerable time incarcerated in Israeli jails – but also mixed emotions.

The freed Palestinian prisoners are all women and people under the age of 19.

