Poll shows most American citizens want ceasefire in Ukraine

The survey, released on Wednesday, revealed that 72 percent of Americans either strongly or somewhat support a truce in the Russia-Ukraine fighting, with 48 percent opting for the "strong" option. Only 9 percent of respondents opposed a ceasefire to some degree. While the desire for an end to hostilities was slightly less overwhelming for the Israeli-Hamas war, 63 percent of Americans favored a ceasefire, with 20 percent in opposition.



The poll also delved into perceptions of military tactics used by Russia and Israel, specifically whether attacks were targeted at military installations rather than civilians. Both countries assert that they have not deliberately struck civilians. Regarding Russia, 28 percent of respondents believed that "some" of its attacks had a military purpose, while 20 percent thought that "half" were military in nature. For Israel, 14 percent and 13 percent of respondents, respectively, believed that "some" or "half" of its attacks were aimed at military targets. Only 5 percent of respondents thought that all Russian attacks were directed at military objectives, compared to 18% for Israel.



It's noteworthy that these perceptions come in the context of ongoing conflicts where civilian casualties have been reported. The United Nations estimated this week that over 10,000 civilians, including more than 560 children, have lost their lives in the Ukraine conflict since February 2022, without attributing blame to either side of the conflict. The poll results shed light on the sentiments of the American public regarding the ongoing crises and their perspectives on the military tactics employed by the parties involved.





