Seulomonde Claims Al Rakayat Cup With Close Win

Doha, Qatar: Al Ghazali Stud's Seulomonde reigned supreme at the Al Uqda Racecourse landing the Al Rakayat Cup with a close victory under jockey Alberto Sanna yesterday.
In what was the feature race of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) second meeting at the venue, the Gassim Ghazali-trained gelding captured the title after beating New Star, ridden by Szczepan Mazur, by three quarters of a length in the Thoroughbred Handicap. Also trained by Ghazali, Observing, with Marco Casamento in the saddle, secured third place in the 2300m race.
Earlier Casamento rode Gold Lily to win in the 1400m Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80.
Second Al Uqda meeting
Al Rakayat Cup
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
Al Rakayat Cup - Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 (Class 3)
Seulomonde, Gassim Ghazali, Alberto Sanna
Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 (Class 4)
Gold Lily, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Marco Casamento
Thoroughbred Handicap 50-70 (Class 5)
Tareekh, Abdulaziz Ali Al Kathiri, Olivier d'Andigne
Thoroughbred Novice Plate (Class 5)
Sarangani, Mohammed Ghazali, Abdul Aziz Fahad Al Balushi
Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6)
Bint Alarab, Jean de Mieulle, Chloe Mignonneau)
Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (3yo Only) (Class 6)
Mkaee'lat Al Shahania, Rudy Andre Nerbonne, Tomas Lukasek
Local Thoroughbred Handicap 25-45 (Class 6)
Barq Al Atam, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Anas Al Seyabi
