Al Arabi Reach Asian Club Championship Final

Al Arabi overcame Al Kuwait SC 31-30 in extra time to reach the final of the 26th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship in Kuwait, yesterday. At the Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Al-Salim Al Sabah Covered Halls Complex in the Sabah Al Salem city, both teams were tied 27-27 in regulation time pushing the semi-final to extra time.

Al Arabi players held their nerves in tense stage of the match to set up the title showdown against Saudi Arabia's Al Khaleej Club, who beat Kuwait's Qadsia SC 30-29 in another thrilling semi-final. The final will take place tomorrow.