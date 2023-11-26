Al Arabi Rally To Beat Al Wakrah As Al Gharafa Go Top In ESL

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Trailing Al Wakrah for best part of the match, Al Arabi made a late fightback to claim a much-needed 2-1 victory as Al Gharafa grabbed the top spot in the Expo Stars League (ESL) standings edging Umm Salal with an identical score-line.

Also yesterday, Muaither stopped Al Rayyan from moving up in the table, holding the title contenders to a goalless draw at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Al Arabi's Tunisian star Youssef Msakni brought Al Arabi back into the match in 77th minute after Al Wakrah went ahead with a Khalid Muneer strike in the 24th minute at Grand Hamad Stadium.

Jassem Gaber's header two minutes before time secured three crucial points for the reigning Amir Cup champions as they climbed to seventh place in the standings with nine points.

A red card to Hamdi Fathi in the 74th minute for a foul against Marco Verrati cost Al Wakrah dearly as they suffered their first defeat of the ESL season but stayed third in the standings with 17 points.

After a dominant start, Al Wakrah went ahead with Fathi setting up Muneer, who gave them the lead with a strike from the edge of the box. The goal followed several exchanges but the Blue Waves retained their advantage till the half-time.

The two sides continued to hunt for goals with Al Wakrah's Mohamed Benyettou and Al Arabi's Omar Al Somah coming close to scoring.

After being denied a penalty following one-hour mark, Al Arabi finally drew level through Msakni, who collected a long ball from Verrati to put the ball past Al Wakrah keeper Saoud Mubarak Al Khater.

A corner kick by substitute Mohamed Hassan Al Taabouni set the stage for Al Arabi's winner as Gaber beat Al Khater to his left with a superb header.

At Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, Farid Boulaya scored first goal for Al Gharafa in the 39th minute while Ferjani Sassi handed hosts victory in the 89th minute after Kenji Gorre scored for Umm Salal in the 57th minute.

Al Gharafa players celebrate after scoring a goal against Umm Salal.

With 22 points from nine matches, Al Gharafa are leading second-placed Al Sadd by three points. The Wolves, who will play Sharjah in their AFC Champions League return leg tomorrow, have played two games less.

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan rued missing out an opportunity to score points against 11-placed Muaither, who displayed a gallant performance to hold the former champions.

The Lions were dominant in the match but they missed the scoring touch in several opportunities they created in the match and stayed fifth in the standings with 16 points.