Amir Congratulates On Bosnia And Herzegovina National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent cables of congratulations to Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Zeljko Komsic on the occasion of his country's National Day.
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Borjana Kristo on the occasion.
MENAFN26112023000063011010ID1107486225
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.