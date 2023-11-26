Amir Congratulates On Bosnia And Herzegovina National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent cables of congratulations to Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Zeljko Komsic on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Borjana Kristo on the occasion.