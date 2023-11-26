NHRC Educates School Students On Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has organised a number of awareness lectures and workshops aimed at raising awareness and knowledge of human rights and their concepts, within the framework of promoting justice and dignity among students who constitute the future of society.

These included visits to Doha Preparatory School for Boys, Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Preparatory School for Boys, Al Jazeera International Academy, Muaither Preparatory School for Girls, and Qatar Preparatory School for Girls.

Director of the NHRC Programs and Education Department, Hamad Al Hajri said that raising awareness in the field of human rights contributes fundamentally to preventing human rights violations in the long term and also represents a major investment.

He said that this to strengthening a society where justice prevails, and in which all human rights are granted to all people with respect and appreciation, stressing that knowledge of rights and duties is the way for the development of the individual and society and establishing freedom, justice and peace.

Al Hajri added that there is no development of society without the development of the individual and there is no development of the individual without educating them and making them aware of their rights. Therefore, the committee is keen on the development of children and individuals to be a useful building block in building a society that enjoys dignity and humanity.

He noted the continued dissemination of awareness and knowledge of human rights among students in the primary, preparatory and secondary levels for both genders, within the framework of educating them of their rights and duties towards their families, their country and the world, stressing that this knowledge is the source of behavioural change, renewal and improvement.

Head of the NHRC Studies and Research Department Abdulrahman Suleiman Al Hammadi provided a detailed explanation of the basic instruments related to human rights, human duties and responsibilities.

During the lectures, Al Hammadi reviewed the characteristics of human rights, generations of human rights, principles of human rights, sources of human rights, and United Nations human rights standards, explaining in this context the difference between declarations and conventions.