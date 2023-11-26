Conference Focuses On Management Of Diseases

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: More than 2000 healthcare professionals attended, in person and online, the Qatar Health 2023 and 3rd Qatar Public Health Conference.

The conference was held in the presence of the Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari and it was result of a partnership between the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). This year's conference focused on the management of complex diseases and included three days of sessions in addition to two days of pre-conference hands on intensive workshops and training sessions.

The keynote opening address was delivered by esteemed Qatari physician and former Health Minister Dr. Hajar Ahmed Hajar Al Binali and focused on medical education and the history of healthcare in Qatar. Other speakers included David Makram Bishai, Director and Clinical Professor at the University of Hong Kong School of Public Health; Hans-Christoph Pape, Professor and Chairman, Department of Trauma Surgery, University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland and Dr. Judith Jacobi, former president of the Society of Critical Care Medicine.

Dr. AbdulWahab Al Musleh, Co-Chair of Qatar Health 2023 and 3rd Qatar Public Health Conference said in an ever changing world it is more important than ever for healthcare workers to know the latest advances and updates in diverse fields of interest and practice.

“The healthcare landscape has evolved immeasurably over the last decade and it is important that we take every step possible to equip our colleagues with the latest information and advances in managing complex diseases. Our experience with multi-disciplinary care of these complex conditions and disaster and emergency preparedness is unparalleled. This conference is the venue to share our lessons from our experience with the world,” said Dr. Al Musleh.

Dr. Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Department at the Ministry of Public Health and Co-Chair, Qatar Health 2023 and 3rd Qatar Public Health Conference said recent events such as the pandemic and the World Cup Qatar 2022 has demonstrated to use the importance of agility and flexibility in terms of planning as well as our health security and responses to emerging issues like climate change and mental health.

“Our focus is integrating the clinical and public health management of complex medical conditions and I am delighted with the programme and the outcome of Qatar Health 2023 and the 3rd Public Health Conference. We had more than 2000 delegates, from across Qatar's diverse healthcare sector, attend this unique event. Delegates had the opportunity to learn about a range of topics for internationally recognised experts including Health Protection and Communicable Diseases, Health Promotion and Non-Communicable Diseases, Food Safety and Environmental Health along with other priority public health areas,” Dr. Al Thani said.“Our aim was to create a platform where healthcare professionals and policymakers can share their experiences, learn from each other, and work together to tackle public health issues. I am happy to say that we have achieved our goal. The conference has been a tremendous success.”

Dr. Hassan Al Thani, Head of Trauma and Vascular Surgery at HMC and Co-chair, Qatar Health 2023 and 3rd Qatar Public Health Conference said the conference covered pressing and current topics including, the latest surgical techniques, updates and advances in trauma management and even academic research.

“The conference has highlighted the importance of collaboration and the need to work together to address public health challenges in the management of complex diseases and the integration of clinical and public health. Through our collective efforts, we can improve the health of our communities both in Qatar and the region,” he said.

“We were pleased to see more than 100 posters submitted showcasing recent research on latest approaches, procedures, devices, and techniques in the clinical and public health management of complex medical conditions.”