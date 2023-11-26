QRCS Delegation Participates In 11Th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference Of IFRC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An official delegation from Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) recently participated in the 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), held in Hanoi, Vietnam, under the theme“Asia-Pacific prepared for disasters”.

QRCS's delegation comprised Acting Secretary-General Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi, Head of Planning and Studies Dr. Aiham Ismail Al Sukhni and Event Coordinator Nasser Mohamed Balooshi.

During the three-day conference, the participants addressed key challenges and opportunities; highlighted issues in relation to protection of vulnerable groups; exchanged practical experience to find suitable approaches and innovative solutions; and proposed new ideas, profound insights, and constructive recommendations.

The event covered important hot topics, such as a session on the building of reliable organizations and a panel discussion on the humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The participants stressed the importance of supporting Palestine Red Crescent Society's (PRCS) efforts to help those affected by the ongoing war.

QRCS's delegation held many coordination meetings with leaders and representatives of the participating National Societies, including Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS), the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA), Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), the American Red Cross, the Philippine Red Cross, and the Lebanese Red Cross.

Al Emadi also met Vice-President of IFRC – Asia-Pacific Maha Al Barjas, Vice-President of IFRC – Europe Natia Louladze and Undersecretary-General for National Society Development and Operations Coordination Xavier Castellanos Mosquera.

In recognition of the pivotal Movement role of youths, Al-Emadi honoured the young representatives participating in the conference, including SRCA, KRCS, the Lebanese Red Cross, the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS), the Egyptian Red Crescent, Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS), and Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS).

The delegation visited VRCS and met their leaders, to discuss potential cooperation on climate change and disaster preparedness/response.