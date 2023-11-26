Al Muraikhi Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Ambassadors Of Oman, Brazil And Somalia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received copies of the credentials of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman H E Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Busaidi, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil H E Marcelo Otavio Dantas Loures da Costa, and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia H E Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the ambassadors success in carrying out their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance bilateral relations between Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation in various fields.