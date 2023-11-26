Pakistan Minister For Foreign Affairs Meets Qatar Ambassador

Islamabad: Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Jalil Abbas Jilani met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan HE Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

