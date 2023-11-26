HBKU, ICAO Sign Mou For Innovation In Aviation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti yesterday attended the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which aims to enhance collaboration on innovation and developing the civil aviation ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by HBKU President Dr. Ahmed M. Hasnah and President of the ICAO Council Salvatore Sciacchitano.

The MoU aims to establish a framework of collaboration for the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices on innovation in pursuance of the strategic objectives of both the ICAO and HBKU. It also aims to contribute to strengthening the aviation ecosystem through research and capacity building. Further opportunities for cooperation and joint initiatives include the development of studies, events, and training.

As per the MoU, the two Parties will endeavour to collaborate on topics related to innovation in aviation in areas such as the environment, climate science, sustainable navigation technologies, aviation security, cybersecurity, drones and unmanned aircraft systems, crises and outbreaks, sustainable tourism, air connectivity and promoting the sector's contribution to economic development, integrated intermodal transport systems and smart travel, and workforce planning.

On this occasion, Al Sulaiti stressed the importance of this MoU for the exchange of knowledge and expertise, innovation, and studies, research, and training, thereby supporting capacity building and manpower development in line with the goals of the QNV 2030.

The Ministry of Transport, he said, always encourages broader collaboration and integration between our national educational institutions and UN bodies concerned with transportation and civil aviation with a view to matching their output with national efforts to develop these two sectors. This will raise their competitiveness in terms of research and academic studies, in addition to upskilling their manpower, he noted.

The Minister thanked both the HBKU and the ICAO for their efforts to sign this MoU, which, he said, would serve civil aviation activities and support the issues of environment and sustainability, in addition to supporting ICAO's“No Country Left Behind” (NCLB) initiative, and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Commenting on the MoU, Dr. Hasnah said:“Our collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will undoubtedly enhance and support research, development, and innovation in this field. In support of this, we will craft specialized research activities and deliver training workshops directly informed by HBKU's distinguished record of research in various sectors, including aviation and cybersecurity. Besides building on the diversity of partnerships we already have with national and international institutions, our collaboration with the ICAO also aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030's commitment to cultivating skilled professionals across diverse sectors.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport also held a meeting with the ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano yesterday. The two officials discussed ways of enhancing Qatar-ICAO relations in civil aviation and contributing to environment protection, as well as research and development on reducing carbon emissions.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, and Eng. Mohamed Abu Baker Farea, Regional Director, Middle East Office, ICAO.